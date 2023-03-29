The Lovettsville Town Council last week voted unanimously to adopt a real taxable property rate at 15.25 cents per $100 in value.
That is a reduction from the current 16.25-cent rate, but still above the 14.6-cent equalized rate under which the tax bill for the average homeowner would remain level next year.
A one-cent change is expected to be worth $50,000.
The council also set the Frye Court Service District tax rate at 24 cents per $100 of assessed value and a $25 vehicle license tax.
The town plans an April 13 public hearing before setting the meals tax which is currently at 3%.
During its March 23 meeting, the council discussed the possibility of raising the meals tax to 3.75% in fiscal year 2024 to offset the decrease in the taxable property rate. The 0.75% increase is expected to bring in an additional $52,500.
Town Manager Jason Cournoyer’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget includes the addition of one full-time position—a community engagement and economic development coordinator. This position would focus on aiding economic growth in town as well as work as a liaison with community organizations, nonprofits and residents.
Mayor Christopher Hornbaker said he would like to see the increase in meals tax cover the cost of that new position, if it is adopted with the budget.
He said that even at 3.75%, Lovettsville’s meals tax would be below what the average is for the area.
“What would be proposed would still be under most [other tax rates] but would make the strides to fund a large portion of the community liaison and economic coordinator,” he said.
The council is expected to adopt the fiscal year 2024 budget at its April 13 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.