The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday adopted Town Manager Jason Cournoyer’s proposed $7 million fiscal year 2024 budget.
The motion passed 5-0-1. Council member Tom Budnar abstained citing that, as he had only been recently appointed after the resignation of Buchanan Smith, he did not feel familiar enough with the budget to cast a vote.
The budget is comprised of a $1,757,328 General Fund, a $2,330,000 Capital Projects Fund, a $2,588,579 Utilities Fund and a $332,650 Events Fund.
The budget is based on a real taxable property rate of 15.25 cents per $100 assessed value and Frye Court Service District rate of 24 cents, a meals tax rate of 3.75%, a 3% percent increase in water and sewer user rates, and an increase of 5.6% to water and sewer availability fees. The adopted real estate tax rate is a one-cent decrease from the current real rate. The meals tax is a 0.75% increase.
The approved budget includes the addition of a full-time employee—a community engagement and economic development coordinator. This position would focus on aiding economic growth in town as well as working as a liaison with community organizations, nonprofits, and residents.
Cournoyer said the position is the first to expand outside of the core needs of the town and is a way to offer additional services to residents and businesses. He said he would begin recruitment to fill the position soon.
Council Member Brandon Davis said he was glad to see the new position funded by the increase in meals tax instead of the property tax, to help alleviate the burden of homeowners.
“As a part of its strategy to reduce the cost of living in Lovettsville by driving additional business revenues and people into the town as well as to increase the quality of life here, the Town Council is considering the benefit of blending our tax obligation to ensure the town can continue to chart its growth and development while also not placing the sole burden simply on homeowners,” he said.
Vice Mayor Joy Pritz said that while she was initially unsure about the position, she had come to believe it was an important enhancement and way to support town businesses.
The budget also includes a 5.75% cost of living and market adjustment raise for the town staff and an average 3.5% merit-based compensation raise.
The budget also funds a five-year Capital Improvement Plan that outlines 14 general government projects and 11 utility projects, including repairs and improvements to the clock tower, a new Lovettsville entry sign, a second elevated water tower, and transportation projects throughout town. The utility projects are funded predominately through the American Rescue Plan Act while the general government projects are also heavily funded by various grants.
Mayor Christopher Hornbaker said he thought this year was only the second time since 2018 that the town had increased utility rates.
“If it’s been more than that, it definitely wasn’t part of the last sewer and water rate study,” he said. “Which indicated that we had to increase water and sewer rates by 3% up until 2020 and then 5% in perpetuity per year … I appreciate the work that staff definitely has done and continues to do year in and year out.”
