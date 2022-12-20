The Lovettsville Town Council last week adopted the 2021 update of the town’s comprehensive plan.
The Dec. 15 approval vote was 5-0-1 with council member Buchanan Smith absent.
Planning Director John Merrithew said the amended plan does not have any dramatic changes from the previous community development guide. He said the main focus is for Lovettsville to retain its small-town feel and size.
The document’s land use chapter stated the goal to: “Create the opportunity for beneficial growth and development that is compatible in scale, intensity, and use with existing development in the community and which preserves Lovettsville’s small-town character.”
The amended document also directs the town’s Planning Commission to focus its attention on affordable housing.
“Assign the Planning Commission to: (1) define affordability in the small-town context of Lovettsville,” page 42 of the document says. “(2) evaluate workforce housing affordability and availability for people employed, both currently and in the future, in businesses located in the Town of Lovettsville; and (3) make specific recommendations for adjusting land use/housing policies and zoning requirements to better accommodate the Town’s growing workforce through the creation of affordable housing opportunities.”
Merrithew said a primary concern of residents was the loss of telecommunications. The amended plan outlines a variety of ways the town and Loudoun County are working to improve service, including the county extending high speed internet to county facilities such as Lovettsville Elementary School and the Lovettsville Library, both the town and county looking to extend fiber optic cables to facilities within Lovettsville and the town leasing space on its elevated water tank to three wireless communication providers.
Another concern expressed by residents was transportation safety. That concern is addressed in the amended plan by six new goals in the transportation section, including increasing mobility choices, expanding the transportation network sustainably, increasing safety, provide parking options, improving infrastructure, continued cooperation with the county and state governments regarding transportation improvements and maintenance.
Other changes throughout the document include developing a program for the town to accept new wells from developers to augment the town’s water supply, support for the development of a middle and high school near the current elementary school and encouraging Loudoun County to develop a teen center and other activities and facilities for young adults.
Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine said he was glad to be able to adopt the amendment before the end of the year.
“It’s a herculean effort and I do appreciate it,” he said to Merrithew. “I do appreciate the citizenry who were involved in the early parts of discussion on this. … This is probably one of the more important documents in town councils and town bodies from the planning commission to pass.”
