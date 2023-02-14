Loudoun County supervisors have approved a number of studies aimed at tackling speeding all around the Town of Round Hill.
With the town undergoing several pedestrian projects and hosting annual events that attract visitors, county transportation staff recommended “a proactive and holistic review” to bring down driving speeds around town.
That includes speed limit studies on Airmont Road from Yatton Road to the 25 mile-per-hour zone, with an eye toward reducing the speed limit there from 35 to 25 miles per hour, and on Loudoun Street between Rt. 7 and Evening Star Drive. The county also plans studies for possible speed display signs at East Loudoun Street and Evening Star Drive, Evening Star and Main Street, New Cut Road and Airmont Road, and on West Loudoun Street and at the town limits on Woodgrove Road. And they will ask consultants for other possibilities for managing speeds in town if those studies don’t produce results that meet VDOT guidelines for lowering speed limits and putting up those signs.
Supervisors set aside $132,000 for those studies.
