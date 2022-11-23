The Round Hill Town Council last week formally applauded the five-year effort by project manager Rob Lohr to shepherd the Main Street/Franklin Park Trail construction.
Council members in particular highlighted Lohr’s hands-on interactions with residents and businesses in the construction zone to address their concerns throughout the project, even helping to redesign elements of the work to better address their concerns. The individual attention he provided, they said, should be held as a model for town operations.
In addition to a formal resolution of commendation, Lohr receive a custom-made plaque and a gold-painted construction hard hat.
