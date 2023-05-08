Middleburg residents were joined by law enforcement officers from around the commonwealth May 3 to celebrate the promotion of Shaun D. Jones to take over as the town’s police chief.
Before a standing-room-only crowd at American Legion Post 295, Jones took the oath of office from Loudoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens and Spotsylvania County Clerk of the Circuit Court Christayn M. Jett.
Jones fills the post held by A.J. Panebianco, how retired after serving 11 years as chief.
He joined the Middleburg Police Department in 2020 when he left the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office to become assistant chief, effectively beginning a two-and-a-half-year interview process for the opportunity to take over when Panebianco stepped down. Town leaders said he certainly passed that interview.
“This is a milestone in your career. You have worked a long, long time to get here, and you've earned it,” Town Manager Danny Davis said. “You have continued to show great dedication and commitment in everything you do, but specifically to public safety and to community engagement. And now is the chance that you have to further those as chief of police.”
Fredericksburg Police Department Captain Rashawn Cowles was among Jones’ friends and former colleagues who attended the ceremony.
Cowles met Jones at the police academy and continues to stay in daily contact with him.
“There are very many, many characteristics I can use to describe Shaun: dedicated, visionary, hardworking, committed, dependable, knowledgeable, humble, empathetic, determined, strong, but also sensitive and lovable,” Cowles said. “Sean absolutely loves life and all that it has to offer. He loves law enforcement and serving his community. He loves his family and proving for them. Most importantly, he loves being a father and being a leader in his home.”
Panebianco said Jones’s tenure with the town almost didn’t happen, as his application was received late in the recruitment process. Also, he noted, the town had never hired someone from outside the department for a rank position. However, with his retirement nearing, Panebianco said it was important to allow the officers to play a role in the transition.
“Shawn's major mission was ingratiating himself into this community and he did that. He did that very, very well,” Panebianco said. “We're very proud of you, Shaun. You've done an amazing job of becoming what we needed here in the community.”
Jones described Middleburg is “a hidden gem.”
“This is a very historic town and a beautiful location. I'm honored and humbled to be the chief of police for the town of Middleburg,” he said.
He reflected on the difficult decision to leave the Sheriff’s Office and move his family to a new community.
“I was scared to change and I was scared of the unknown. I knew everybody in Spotsylvania County. I could pick up the phone and get stuff done,” he said.
After taking the Middleburg job, he was hit with other life-changing events—the death of his father from pancreatic cancer and then his own lymphoma diagnosis. Each time the town rallied around him.
“The town embraced me, and they fully supported me and my family,” he said. “As I started to learn the town and started learning people, everyone became family. As you walk through the town people started yelling and waving—'Hey Lieutenant Shaun, Hey Big Shaun.’”
He thanked Panebianco for the opportunity and his mentorship.
“Since December 2020, I had the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest small-town police chiefs in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chief AJ saw something to me. He believed in me. Over the next few years, I learned the true meaning of what small town policing was all about,” Jones said.
“I have some big shoes to fill and I'm thankful to my officers and very thankful for their support. I'm very thankful for the opportunity to be your chief. I'm excited for the opportunity to keep moving the Middleburg Police Department ahead. We might be a small department, but we operate like we are big department,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.