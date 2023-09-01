Hillsboro community members gathered at the Old Stone School on Wednesday to voice concerns to members of the Sheriff’s Office over traffic and pedestrian safety. Western Loudoun Station Commander Capt. T.J. DeLitta and Deputy Matthew Salvas attended, but said they have limited resources to help.
Hillsboro Vice Mayor Paul Hrenbenak, who organized the meeting, expressed frustration about pedestrian safety and traffic safety. He asked DeLitta for more help in mitigating those problems.
“We know you’re not going to be able to get every Monday through Friday morning and evening rush hour,” Hrenbenak said. “But a random Monday morning, a random Wednesday evening, and then weekend nights when manpower allows on the midnight shift, just to send a message to these drivers, ‘hey when you enter Hillsboro it’s not like Mad Max Fury Road.’”
One community member expressed specific concerns about where Cider Mill Road meets Rt. 9 at the town’s western boundary.
“This isn’t so much the aggressive drivers. These are frustrated drivers that cannot make the turn and there’s no sight lines,” she said.
Commonwealth Transportation Board member E. Scott Kasprowicz (At-large Urban) said that while having a marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the area helped the immediate problem, commuters resorted right back to their previous behavior when it was gone.
“A couple of days of streetwalking with two deputies working opposite ends and staying in touch on somebody running through town, and issuing crosswalk violations, issuing muffler violations, there’s a number of things you can pick up on the street walking it that you will not get sitting in a cruiser,” he said.
“I get four or five deputies working at any given time, nowadays about three, working 313 square miles, within patrol,” DeLitta said. “Then I have two other deputies; Matt is our traffic deputy on the west end of the county, plus Deputy Southward, who is our community policing deputy in the west end of the county. So, you guys, believe or not, probably get more attention than any other area in the entire county.”
Hrenbenak said that Hillsboro is in a different situation than other western Loudoun towns because of the volume of traffic that travels through downtown on a daily basis. Rt. 9, one of the major entrances to Loudoun, goes through downtown Hillsboro.
“We have 17,000 cars going through Rt. 9 a day, and it’s not 17,000 cars on Rt. 7, right, a four-lane divided highway. It’s 17,000 cars in a high pedestrian area with activities going on every weekend and it’s all funneled through a small two-lane historic town. And then you couple that with harassment from the drivers.”
Equality Loudoun President Candice Tuck asked who decided how many deputies western Loudoun had dedicated to it and who the public could appeal to provide more help.
“I’m wondering where we could put the pressure on to help mitigate this,” Tuck said, adding, “there’s more than enough officers sitting at construction sites in the eastern half of the county at any given time … I cannot imagine it would be that difficult to divert two officers, three officers on a parttime basis to help ramp up enforcement.”
“What the community is looking for is a response from the Sheriff’s Office that is outside of your standard enforcement right now,” Kasprowicz said.
Salvas said residents could go before a magistrate themselves and get a summons issued to violators.
“So, when you get a tag number and say, ‘hey I got this,’ we can say, ‘OK, we’ll meet you at the magistrate,’ we’ll run the tag, here’s the information for the magistrate, and you can get that summons,” he said.
“I don’t have a problem with trying different things and trying new things, not even a little bit,” DeLitta said. “But I am somewhat constrained on what I can do, and the amount of people I have. So, I can work with other divisions and see what we can get out here.”
