The Town of Hillsboro has partnered with local and regional farmers to launch the county’s only Sunday afternoon farmers at the Old Stone School.
Beginning April 16, area residents and visitors will have the opportunity to purchase high-quality, farm-fresh foods, including meats and cheeses, produce, honey, syrups and fresh flowers at the market.
“The Town of Hillsboro has long had a ‘buy local’ commitment to support the area and regional rural economy,” Mayor Roger Vance said. “The establishment of this Sunday Hillsboro Farmers Market is a key part of our efforts to provide an attractive venue to farmers and to give residents and visitors reliable, one-stop access to healthy staples straight from the farmers.”
Hillsboro’s Hill Top Farm owner Trent Ashman is spearheading the initiative.
Vendors signed up for the April 16 opening include Hill Top Farm, located just west of Hillsboro and featuring beef and pork; Hillsboro’s Stoneybrook Farm will be offering fresh chicken, eggs, vegetables, breads and baked goods; artisan goat milk cheeses and products from Happy Creek Cheeses. Lovettsville’s Basking Bee Farm & Apiary will be selling honey, and Vale of the Blue Ridge Maple Farm offers maple syrup and candies. Fresh flowers will be available from Stonehedge Flower Farm and Wren’s Rest Gardens.
Ford’s Fish Shack food truck will also be open on site for the opening as a preview to its ongoing satellite Hillsboro location set to begin later this month. Ford’s will be Moo Thru Ice Cream on the Millstone Plaza at the Old Stone School Thursdays through Sundays and during the town’s Friday night Music in The Gap summer concert series and other special events.
