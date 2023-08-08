Hope Bazaco celebrated her 99th birthday on Aug. 6, officially declared as Hope Bazaco Day in Hillsboro.
The mother of Loudoun winery pioneer George Bazaco was given a preview of the design of the proposed Hope's Garden, a native plant garden and public art venue to be located in the center of Hillsboro and named in her honor. The Bazaco family, owners of Doukénie Winery, were the initial donors for the project.
Planting for the garden is planned this fall behind the 1760 Lawson-Goodrich House, future home the town's new visitor center and museum.
