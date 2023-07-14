The Town of Hamilton is planning a pedestrian and traffic safety design charrette at the Hamilton Fire Station August 4.
“This is an opportunity to partner with our residents and really have a brainstorming session on traffic and pedestrian safety and sidewalk and streetscape projects,” Hamilton Project Manager Earl Dubin told the council at a July 10 meeting.
Residents are invited to attend and collaborate with members of Loudoun County’s design cabinet, town officials, a representative from the county Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure and a representative from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Hamilton Zoning Administrator Martha Mason Semmes, who is also a member of the county design cabinet, said the charrette is a good way to involve residents and hear first-hand from them what issues and concerns they are seeing in the town.
She said typically the group identifies common concerns in the town before breaking into more concentrated groups.
“All the groups work, and we have a map and we put tracing paper over it, and we draw things and we make notes and ideas, and then all the groups come together in the last 45 minutes or so… and each group presents their ideas,” she said.
After the charrette a report will be written with findings and proposed solutions identified from the work session which will be presented to the Town Council.
“What the design cabinet will ultimately do from this is issue a report which can then be a springboard for helping us not only enact some of the things that we partner with our residents on, but also for state and federal funding,” Dubin said.
The county design cabinet is a group of volunteer engineers, architects, planners and designers who come together to creatively solve community problems. Past charrette project reports completed by the cabinet include Old Sterling Guilford, Grace Methodist Church Restoration and Reuse and Lakeview Village.
