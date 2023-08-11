Hamilton’s newest council member, Chris Shumaker, was sworn in by Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens on Wednesday.
The council appointed him July 11 to fill a vacancy left by Elizabeth Gaucher. Shumaker will fill the seat until a special election is held in November. He said he has submitted paperwork to run for the term that expires Dec. 31, 2024.
“I value the opportunity to serve the town,” he said. “I’m going to continue being enthusiastic about safety, and that’s very broad but that’s at least the focus. And then I can’t wait to learn more about Mayor Ken Wine and his mayoral duty and how I can support him.”
Shumaker said he has lived in Hamilton for two and half years after moving to the county in 2019.
Candidates have until Aug. 18 to file documents with the county Office of Elections and be placed on the November ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.