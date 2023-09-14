The Town of Hamilton has resumed its policy to disconnect delinquent utility accounts for the first time since then Gov. Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency in 2020.
The emergency declaration was lifted in 2021, but the town had not resumed the policy until the Town Council voted in August to do so.
Town Treasurer Sherri Jackson said the staff sent late notices and individual letters to delinquent account holders that were over 60 days past due. The letters requested that if they were not able to pay the balance in full, customers should seek assistance from community resources and contact the town for a payment plan to prevent disconnection.
On Aug. 24 the town sent letters notifying customers of a Sept. 6 cutoff date which was later delayed because of the intense heat until this week.
Town staff members also delivered door announcements to customers informing them that the utilities would be shut off the following day.
Jackson said out of 39 original delinquent accounts, only one account was disconnected and quickly turned back on after the outstanding balance was paid.
She said the policy will stay in effect going forward once balances exceed 60 days past the due date, or for customers with a payment plan once they default on the plan.
