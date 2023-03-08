Hamilton residents again are raising concerns about pedestrian safety after a recent early morning accident resulted in a smashed mailbox and damaged telephone pole in town.
Last week a vehicle driving down East Colonial Highway hit a mailbox belonging to Todd Wright and a telephone pole close by, damaging the pole and crushing the mailbox.
Wright said it was the third time that his mailbox has been hit since his family moved into their home in 2015. He also said he wasn’t home at the time of the incident but that his daughter was asleep in their living room.
“She was sleeping in the room, directly, I mean maybe 20 feet from where it happened. So, she woke up to what sounded like a bomb going off,” he said. “She didn’t know what it was. She texted me in the middle of the night and she said, ‘Something just happened and sounded like a bomb went off’ and was terrified.”
Wright said that the sidewalk in front of his house is lower than the street, making it easy for distracted drivers to swerve off the road and onto the sidewalk with no curb to stop them.
Hamilton resident Kathryn Steele, who also lives on East Colonial Highway, said she is concerned about the speeding, distracted driving, and lack of pedestrian safety in town.
“I have a great front porch. I go out there with my coffee in the morning. I go out there in the afternoon to read books and the things I see is mind-blowing,” she said. “[People applying] eye makeup, texting, distracted driving.”
She said her daughters get off the school bus every day next to the Wrights’ mailbox.
“I am scared to let my children ride their bikes down the sidewalk from my house to Elementary Drive because there are several spots where there is loose gravel,” she said. “I’m afraid that my kid who is five is going to slip on the gravel on her bike and fly into the road. And with people traveling at speeds greater the 25 miles per hour often, that is very concerning.”
Steele said she had suggested a few solutions at several council meetings that she attended last year.
“Can we get illuminated crosswalks that are pedestrian activated by a push button? Can we step up Loudoun County [Sheriff Office] patrols through the area? Can we install speed bumps?” she asked.
She also said the problem lies in more than just speeding, and that she is concerned about the lack of barriers between the road and sidewalks.
“Half of the problem is that the sidewalks we have for a good portion of the town are below street level. They're either at or below street level and there are no curbs,” Steele said. “So, it’s very easy for people to drift off of the road if they are texting or intoxicated.”
The Hamilton Town Council has been working to find solutions to help mitigate both speeding and pedestrian dangers throughout town.
Council Member Catherine E. Salter said she’s submitted multiple requests to the Virginia Department of Transportation but that it often doesn’t respond to her or deny her requests.
“What everything comes down to Hamilton is in this little bubble pocket, that Hamiton is a little too big, and a little too small for most programs,” she said.
Salter said she has submitted requests for speed bumps, stop signs, rumble strips and sidewalk repairs.
“I asked for buttons that would let lights light up at crosswalks, but there is a moratorium in Virginia on those because incidents increased,” she said. “Because people would hit the button and walk right into the street.”
She said when she requested speed bumps in town, she was told there was too much traffic.
She said that recently VDOT sent a representative to walk through the town with her, council member Heather Beardsley and Hamilton project manager Earl Dubin, but that the representative did not give her a timeline of when the town could expect progress or feedback.
Salter said that even though they haven’t made the progress she would like to see, she was going to keep pushing.
“I am not giving up, we’re going to find a common ground,” she said.
This situation is horrendous. There are too many cars on the road & many of their operators are reckless. Thank you Loudoun Now for shining light on the dangerous roadways of Loudoun. Too many officials sit on their duffs while the carnage continues. To the Wright Family, you have my sincere sympathy.
