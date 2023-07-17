The Hamilton Town Council voted to discontinue its contract with the town’s livestreaming service at the council’s most recent meeting July 10.
Town Treasurer Sherri Jackson wrote in a staff report that the company the town had been using since the onset of the pandemic, Swagit, had been sold to Granicus and that the company would no longer offer the monthly subscription option. The town was paying $745 a month for the livestream and voice to text services. Granicus sent a proposal to the town to renew for a year with an increase in cost to $797.15 per month with increases year over year until 2026, according to the staff report.
Council members agreed that the cost was too high, and the town could find a better use for the money.
“If we want to do away with this, and still do want to offer it at a much lower cost, we can tie them into Youtube videos and broadcast them,” Jackson said. “[Town Clerk Christy Ashby]’s got some ideas from different jurisdictions that are not using this setup.”
The livestreaming service had been paid for with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Now, we’re a couple years out and that money is not coming in to get us through it like that,” she said. “And what we’ve got is earmarked for our capital projects.”
Jackson said that the analytics of the livestream, which included council members usage during meetings and town staff usage for minutes, showed 594 views in 365 days, with a cost of $16.11 per view.
The town will still offer Zoom access as a way for residents to remotely participate and view the meetings. Jackson said the town was looking at alternatives that provide easier access for viewers at a lower cost to the town as well as ways to make the recordings of the meeting easily accessible on the town website.
