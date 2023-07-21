The Hamilton Town Council on Wednesday voted to change the zoning classification for a property owned by the town from R-2 Residential to C-2 Retail Sales and Service.
The vote came after a joint public hearing by the council and Planning Commission, which attracted no public speakers. The commission voted to recommend the zoning map amendment before the council’s vote.
The property is a home located at 41 East Colonial Highway and is currently vacant, although it has been rented in recent years by the town for residential use. It is surrounded by other C-2 designated properties and town Zoning Administrator Martha Mason Semmes said the change is aligned with the draft Comprehensive Plan that the commission completed earlier this year.
“I would say as one of the council members that has been involved with this property as a rental since we purchased it a few years ago, it’s always seemed like an odd property to be residential in the middle of the town,” council member Craig Green said. “By converting it to commercial, it provides us more opportunity for enhancing our business district, as well as increasing our commercial tax revenue.”
Green first brought up the property for the council to consider at a meeting June 12, saying he had spoken with a party interested in opening a bakery at the location.
“Personally, I think it’s a great use of the space in the Town of Hamilton,” Commission Chair Daniel Gorman said. “We could use some more businesses district and more buildings that are capable of housing businesses within the town. So, I think that it’s a positive thing for us to rezone that property.”
