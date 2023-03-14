The Hamilton Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to set the town’s real property tax rate at 27 cents per $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2024, a one-cent increase.
The ordinance also includes relief for the elderly and disabled listing their rate at one cent per $100 of assessed value.
The tax rate is still one cent lower than the rate has been in previous years. The council voted in 2022 to decrease the rate from 28 cents to 26 cents amid sharp increases in the value of single-family homes.
The council on Monday discussed the possibility of raising the rate to the previous 28 cents but ultimately opted to meet in the middle at 27 cents to help increase revenue for the town without dramatically raising the burden on taxpayers.
