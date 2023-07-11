The Hamilton Town Council on Monday voted to appoint Chris Shumaker to fill the council seat vacated by Elizabeth Gaucher last month.
Shumaker said he moved to Hamilton with his family two years ago after living in New York City and Los Angeles. He said since he grew up in a small town in Michigan, he was glad to be back in a small town again.
“I enjoy challenges,” he said to the council on Monday. “… I’ve got big city ideas, but also a small-town heart.”
There were two applicants for the vacancy.
Shumaker will serve until the special election in November for the remainder of the term which expires in December 2024.
Hamilton *DEFINITELY* needs "big city ideas." I mean they're working GREAT(!!!) IN NYC and LA.
