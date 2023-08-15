The Hamilton Town Council on Monday adopted a new comprehensive plan for the town, replacing a community development guide adopted 20 years ago.
Zoning Administrator Martha Mason Semmes said the new plan has been a priority for the town for years, but it’s run into roadblocks along the way, including COVID-19 restricting the Planning Commission’s ability to meet in person and work through the new plan effectively.
She said, while the new plan does not contain any significant changes to the town’s current community development vision, it does update statistics including the housing units in town, population, traffic counts and how much land is left for development.
Semmes said the most significant change in the new plan is that it includes a future land use map that allows for a commercial transition zone in town.
“The Planning Commission thought, ‘well, this is an opportunity’ because they don’t have much commercial in Hamilton to provide an opportunity for folks to take those existing homes, which, many of them are historic, and reuse them for maybe an office or a small shop, or a coffee shop, just like has been done in Purcellville,” she said. “So, the plan now has a future land use map and it shows this proposed commercial transition.”
This change would allow homes to be converted to businesses to help improve economic growth without drastically changing the face of the town. The plan also continues to emphasize desired improvements to pedestrian safety and accessibility in the town.
One resident spoke at the council’s Aug. 14 public hearing before the adoption vote.
Marley Green, son of Council member Craig Green, said he had grown up in Hamilton before moving away over 15 years ago and had recently moved back into an accessory dwelling unit.
“I figured I would never be able to afford to move back here and I just wanted to encourage council as you’re going through this to really think about the next 15 to 20 years and the kids that are growing up here now,” he said. “… Many of them will want to live here but if things keep going the way they are, they won’t be able to afford it.”
He suggested the council consider allowing duplexes and triplexes where only single homes are currently allowed, something he said he has seen more frequently as a town and urban planning analyst.
“That is one relatively cost limited way that towns can help move that dial, is to allow that where the utilities allow it, where smart design standards are considered so we’re not building something that doesn’t fit,” he said.
He also said he would like to see more specificity on planned transportation and pedestrian improvements.
The comprehensive plan identifies 14 key goals for the plan to accomplish including:
• Achieve a balanced and sustainable land use pattern that will retain Hamilton’s historic, small-town character in a rural setting.
• Provide for the equitable, effective distribution of public facilities and services and implement preventative maintenance and physical and financial planning measures regarding existing and future infrastructure.
• Support the continuation of Hamilton Elementary School at its present site and support a competitive school system that reflects the town’s strong commitment to education.
• Uphold a high standard of environmental stewardship, promoting clean air and water and promoting effective tree, waterway and wildlife preservation standards.
• Provide safe and orderly flow of traffic in Hamilton and surrounding areas.
• Protect and enhance the town’s neighborhoods by discouraging cut-through traffic and create streets that are tree-lined with attention to safety.
• Provide for safe pedestrian and bicycle movement through the town and surrounding area, by means of sidewalks, paths and trails that interconnect the Hamilton community.
The plan also identifies 70 action items for the town to take in pursuing those goals with some of the key actions including monitoring the number of sewer and water taps granted for new development in the town and surrounding area, evaluating the existing town and county zoning district regulations and the zoning map for their compatibility with goals and policies, and reviewing the town ordinances and regulations to endure growth is managed to avoid overtaxing public services.
The plan was approved 6-0-1, with council member Craig Green absent, and allows for Town Attorney Maureen Gilmore and Semmes to correct technical errors and change a zoning map to align with a recent zoning amendment made by the council.
The motion also authorized Gilmore and Semmes to review recent statutory changes related to the comprehensive plan and advise the Town Council and Planning Commission of any additional amendments they should consider.
