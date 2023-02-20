The Hamilton Planning Commission is concluding its work on drafting a new comprehensive plan, the first in 20 years.
Hamilton Zoning Administrator Martha Mason Semmes said the new plan has been a priority for the town for years, but it’s run into roadblocks along the way, including COVID-19 restricting the commission’s ability to meet in person and work through the new plan effectively.
She said while the new plan does not contain any significant changes to the town’s current community development vision, it does update statistics including the housing units in town, population, traffic counts and how much land is left for development.
Semmes said the most significant change in the new plan is that it includes a future land use map that allows for a commercial transition zone in town.
“The Planning Commission thought, ‘well, this is an opportunity’ because they don’t have much commercial in Hamilton, to provide an opportunity for folks to take those existing homes, which, many of them are historic, and reuse them for maybe an office or a small shop, or a coffee shop, just like has been done in Purcellville,” she said. “So the plan now has a future land use map and it shows this proposed commercial transition.”
This change would allow homes to be converted to businesses to help improve economic growth without drastically changing the face of the town.
Semmes said another change in the new plan is an update to the Historical Resources chapter to include new areas surveyed since the last plan was adopted in 2003. The survey found that there were enough historic sites to possibly qualify as a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic places. This would allow property owners of the surveyed areas to apply for state and federal tax credits.
“We’re not doing a local historic district like they have in Leesburg where people are going to tell you how or what color to paint your house. This would be an honorary designation that would encourage people to preserve their historic buildings,” she said.
Semmes said the plan also continues to emphasize desired improvements to pedestrian safety and accessibility in the town.
The next step for the Planning Commission is to hold a public hearing and receive input from Hamilton residents. That public hearing is scheduled for March 15 at 7 p.m. at the Town Office. After the hearing, the commission can make any adjustments based on the feedback from the public and then submit it to the Town Council for review.
Virginia State Code requires all towns to have a comprehensive plan that is prepared by the town’s planning commission. It is intended to designate what the focus of the town shall be over a 20-year span, specifically in the areas of zoning and land use.
