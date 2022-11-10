The Round Hill Town Council on Nov. 2 gave special recognition to Pete Gray for his contributions to documenting the town’s history over the past 35 years.
Last month, he donated his collection of more than 100 historic photos, newspaper clippings, maps, and other records to the town.
Gray was born in Round Hill in 1936. He served on the Town Council from 1988 to 1999.
A formal resolution honoring Gray stated his contributions will be vital to helping future residents of the town learn its history.
