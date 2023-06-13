Council Member Elizabeth Gaucher has resigned from her seat on the Town Council effective June 13.
“I brought my whole heart and mind to serving the town, and it has been a tremendous privilege to work with you and the rest of our team to overcome challenges, plan, strategize, dream, and encourage this town we call home into an even better place than it already is,” Gaucher wrote in her resignation letter to the mayor.
Her term will expire in December 2024 and those interested in running for the seat must file their documents by August 18, 2023.
The council is advertising for interested candidates to fill the seat until a special election is held in November. This will be the second council seat on the ballot in November with Mayor Kenneth Wine’s former seat being the first. His seat is currently filled by Heather Beardsley.
“I want to thank Elizabeth for her time on the council, for her insights and such things as that,” Wine said. “I think she’s done a wonderful job since she’s been here.”
