Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser on Friday night delivered his final State of the Town address at Town Hall.
After eight years in office, Fraser is not seeking reelection.
Looking back on his years in office, Fraser said efforts to refinance the town’s debt load and to oppose new developments and annexations have put Purcellville on a more solid fiscal footing.
“Our strategy of slow growth—and rejection of annexation with high density residential development—is paying dividends by making our community inviting, and highly desirable, and our residents are seeing this with ever-increasing property values,” he said.
“It has been my pleasure to listen to your ideas and concerns, and to work with the staff, committees, commissions, boards, and council to make Purcellville an exemplary community rooted in small-town character, economic strength, operational resiliency, and strategic determination,” Fraser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.