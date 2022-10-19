The Willisville Preservation Foundation is leading an effort to have Middleburg's town-owned Asbury Church added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The effort is being led by Jane Covington, a foundation board member who has researched, compiled, and filed numerous applications for the register.
The first step in the church application is the filing of a preliminary information form and Covington appeared at the Oct. 13 Town Council meeting to seek the town’s endorsement in that effort.
The next step will be determining whether to move forward with a formal filing, a decision that can be made next year when the town is expected to begin renovations to the building.
“I certainly think this is a win-win situation. It’s part of our heritage, Middleburg’s heritage,” said Council member J. Kevin Daly, who lives across the street from the church. “To me it is hallowed ground. During the Civil War, men died there. it was a hospital. It became the first church that white community members gave to Black community members—their neighbors. That heritage should be a part of Middleburg’s corporate memory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.