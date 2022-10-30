The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday appointed Elizabeth Fontaine to be Town Clerk after a closed session during their regular meeting.
Previous town clerk Candi Choi resigned last month leaving the position vacant.
Elizabeth Fontaine is the wife of Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine, whose term ends Dec. 31. He recused himself from the interviewing process as well as the discussion to select the replacement.
“I applied for the position of Town Clerk, because I am passionate about the town I live in,” Elizabeth Fontaine said in an email. “I look forward to continuing my service in an official role and am grateful for the opportunity to make my passion into my job.”
Fontaine has been active in volunteering around the town, including helping to organize Love America, Lovettsville’s Summer on the Green, Love Winter, and the town’s “Return to the ‘Fest’” for Oktoberfest in 2022. She comes with a history of serving in the Virginia National Guard, owning a small business, and co-founding the Lovettsville American Legion Post.
Her role as new clerk begins Monday, Oct. 31.
