The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday adopted a fiscal year 2024 budget totaling $27.8 million.
The spending plan was narrowly approved on a 4-3 vote, with council members Mary Jane Williams, Ronald Rise Jr. and Erin Rayner opposed.
The budget represents a 16% increase over the previous year and includes a 5% increase in water rates and a 7.5% increase in wastewater rates—a reduction of 1.5% in utility rates from the budget proposed by former Interim Town Manager John Anzivino.
“The average residential account will see a $7.89 increase in their utility bill per month with this change,” Director of Finance Elizabeth Krens said.
The budget is supported by a real estate property tax of 20.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, a half-cent decrease from FY 2023. Existing residential real estate assessments rose by 9.3%, translating to an increase of of $7.25 per month for the average household. Personal property tax rates were unchanged.
The budget also includes a 4% cost of living adjustment and a one-time bonus of 2% for town staff members. This is a reduction from the 5% cost-of-living adjustment and performance raises of up to 4% proposed in Anzivino’s budget. The decrease came after conflict between council members and Anzivino’s resignation following a surprise motion by council member Mary F. “Boo” Bennett to reduce the cost-of-living raise to 2%.
The budget also includes an increase for the town’s council, committees and boards’ stipends by 4%, three additional full-time employees, and the discontinuation of town staff’s credit monitoring program. The town has provided that identify theft protection for employees since losing control of more than 9 gigabytes of personal information during its last management scandal. Originally planned for five years, the council ended that protection for employees a year early.
“I will not be voting for this budget for multiple reasons,” Williams said listing the reduction in cost-of-living adjustment for town staff; the increase in salary for the council, commissions and boards; the removal of staff’s credit protection; and the water and wastewater rates.
“[The rates] are not meeting our final goals of repaying the debt for the wastewater treatment plant,” she said. “We advertised an increase of 6.5%, 9%, without much of a public uproar. Thus, why are we changing this?”
“A lot of people talk about fiscal responsibility, right?” Rise said. “And there's two parts to fiscal responsibility. The first is, some people might say slashing where you need to slash and in some cases where you talk about government, yeah, that’s true. But I think fiscal responsibility is also, the money that you’re going to spend, spend it wisely. … That’s the reasoning for my vote for the budget tonight.”
Rayner said she was disappointed that some council members were supporting a budget against what was recommended by the town staff.
“We need to listen to our experts—our expert financial staff and now three town managers who have stated that we need to raise rates at the recommended levels in order to not cause a financial crisis,” she said.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan, Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut and council member Carol Luke defended the budget.
“We’re all in this together, and I think it makes it extremely difficult and it increases the opportunity for contention,” Luke said. “But we are in charge of this, as people, as humans in this town. We have a choice for how we deal with it. And I think we need to find a way that we both compromise to some degree.”
“Even with the changes that I’ve been supporting, this still represents the second consecutive year of double-digit increases in the town’s budgets,” Bertaut said. “Changes that I’ve supported will reduce the amount of that increase initially recommended by our utility rate modeler and with whom they do agree [Stantec consulting], that will also ultimately lead to less reliance on the citizens to pay full price for needed infrastructure.”
“When I ran with Vice Mayor Bertaut in 2020 we ran on slow growth, infrastructure improvement, and innovative solutions,” Milan said. “That was the mantra for the past eight years before I ran for mayor. Now that I ran for mayor I ran on similar debt reduction, controlled spending and slow growth. That is what I promised to the citizens when I ran, and that is what I’m accomplishing now.”
(2) comments
I appreciate Mayor Milan & his allies resisted pressure for an excessive, unrestrained budget. However, I'd rather have seen an austerity budget adopted. There are too many parasites in the budget who are grossly overpaid. Their benefits are cushy, too. And I still maintain we should eliminate the police department. That would save SO much money. On a brighter note, Happy Memorial Day Loudoun!
This budget is a joke. Take care of your staff that run the day to day operations. Volunteers I’m committees and council should not have received 4%. Stanley, Christopher, “Boo” and Carol are out of touch with their constituents. They need a reality check. I call on the 4 of them to resign effective immediately. They are ruining this town with their and their friends special interests. They don’t represent the majority of Purcellville. They treat staff and citizens like garbage by the way they talk to them, lack of professionalism.
