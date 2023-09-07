Design for improvements to the Rt. 7 and Rt. 287 Berlin Turnpike interchange in the Town of Purcellville is scheduled to finish in the first quarter of 2024. Over the next several months, the design team will begin development of 90 percent design plans.
Right of way acquisition is estimated to begin summer 2024, and construction is estimated to begin in fall 2026.
The project scope covers an estimated distance of 1.2 miles with lengthened and widened ramps, turn lanes and expanded turn and through lanes along Rt. 287 between Eastgate Drive and the westbound Rt. 7 entrance/exit ramps. It also includes expanded pedestrian access to the W&OD Trail and traffic signal modifications.
The project is funded with a mix of local tax funding and state-administered federal SMART SCALE funding. More information about the project is online at loudoun.gov/route7-287interchange, and more information about the phases of county capital projects like the interchange is online at loudoun.gov/capitalprojects.
(1) comment
Stanley, Christopher and the other clowns need to get their head out of their behinds and approve the 7/690 interchange in full. It will alleviate a lot of the traffic problems at 8/287.
