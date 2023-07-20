A week after plans were unveiled for a 12-acre commercial development at Round Hill’s eastern boundary, several neighbors are raising objections.
Members of the town Planning Commission plan an initial design review meeting with the developer Monday night.
Five residents spoke during Wednesday night’s Round Hill Town Council meeting to express concerns about the project. Some objected to having a retail center built on the vacant land at the northeast quadrant of the East Loudoun Street/Evening Star Drive intersection. Others raised concern about increased traffic, and the intensity and scale of uses proposed on the property.
The land was rezoned in 1990 as part of the larger development of 1,200 homes surrounding the town, but has remained vacant. Past development proposals centered on converting the land to allow more residential use, concepts opposed by town leaders. The new plan would be permitted by-right under the existing zoning.
Meladon CEO Don Wooden told the Planning Commission on July 11 that the company envisions a project with approximately 144,000 square feet of commercial space and an assisted living center with 39 single-level cottages for seniors. The preliminary site plan depicts several different types of buildings including retail shops, a restaurant space with a waterside view and docks that extend over a pond, a three-story building with the first floor acting as a recreational space with a patio and the top two levels as assisted living apartment-style residences, single-floor individual cottages that will be designed specifically for an older demographic, and possibly a childcare center. Wooden also highlighted spaces for a farmer’s market and pickleball courts.
Responding to the neighbors’ concerns, Mayor Scott Ramsey said a commercial center has been planned on the property for decades, starting when the county Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning for the residential development that now envelopes the town on three sides. He noted that previous development proposals that have been presented to the town sought more residential development, which would have required a rezoning and were not supported by the town’s planning policies or town leaders.
He said the town had adjusted the commercial zoning over the years to attract the compatible commercial uses, most recently adding hotels to the list of permitted uses.
Ramsey also said it was unlikely the Town Council will have a role in the review of the plans. As a by-right use, the preliminary and final site plans will be reviewed administratively with the Planning Commission holding final approval authority if the project complies with the town’s development regulations.
In addition to the typical review of site plan compliance, the proffers for the 1990 rezoning give the town a role in reviewing the design elements of development on the 12-acre tract.
Monday’s design review meeting is an initial step in that process. The meeting is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at the Town Office. The meeting agenda outlines plans to discuss pedestrian accessibility, parking, landscaping and open space, architecture, and other design elements.
