Middleburg Town Manager Danny Davis on Thursday presented his proposed fiscal year 2024 town budget, seeking a 12.2% increase in the General Fund and a 6.4% increase in the Utility Fund.
In total, the budget increases by $633,640—10.8%—to $6494,533.
The Town Council is proposing a reduced real estate tax rate this year in the face of increasing assessments, but expects significant increases in revenue from its meals and hotel taxes—which comprise 56% of all General Fund income—as well as investment earnings, for a $542,800 bump in the General Fund.
Davis is recommending a 4% cost of living adjustment for employees along with an average 2% performance-based raises. The largest increase in the $5 million General Fund increase will be in debt service and capital projects, a line item slated to grow from $270,000 to $495,000, largely attributable to the $10.5 million Town Hall project.
Increases in Utility Fund revenue are attributed to a proposed 3% rate increase, as well as a rebound in the water consumption rates that had been in the decline in recent years, and construction of new homes coming online. The proposed $1.5 million Utility Fund budget is a $91,000 increase over the current year.
Among the new initiatives in the budget are new community events. The town is planning to take over operations for the annual Independence Day activities, to add a Founders Day or Middleburg Day event in March 2024 and to bring back the Wellness Fair that previously was organize by the town’s Sustainability Committee. Davis said the focus will be on building community-level events “that are less about bringing visitors in from the outside and more about bringing our community together.”
Also, Davis earmarked $1 million to support the renovation of the town’s historic Asbury Church property pending the results of an ongoing needs assessment.
One area of focus targeted by the council during Davis’ presentation will be the town’s utility rates. Mayor Bridge Littleton raised the issue, noting the town’s rates are the highest among Loudoun’s other utility providers and requested a more detailed review of those charges.
The council plans its first budget work session during its March 9 meeting, with additional sessions planned March 23, April 13, April 27 and May 11, and a final vote expected May 25. Also scheduled are a March 23 public hearing on the real estate tax rate and a May 11 public hearing on the budget and utility rate increases.
The proposed budget may be viewed on the town website.
