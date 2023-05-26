Loudoun County will hold an online public meeting on the Harmony Middle School Shared-Use Path project.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 7, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. via WebEx. Members of the public are invited to join the virtual meeting to learn, ask questions and provide input about the project.
Meeting details, including login information, are available at loudoun.gov/HarmonyPath.
The project includes the design and construction of a shared-use path, sidewalk and drainage improvements along the north side of West Colonial Highway. The path is proposed to extend from the existing path near Green Top Drive, just east of Rt. 287 in Purcellville, to North Reid Street. The shared-use path will then transition to a sidewalk at North Reid Street and continue to the existing sidewalk east of South Hughes Street in Hamilton.
Comments will be accepted through June 21, 2023, on the online comment form at loudoun.gov/HarmonyPath; by mail to Carmine Parascandola, Loudoun County Department of Transportation & Capital Infrastructure, 101 Blue Seal Drive, Leesburg, VA, 20177; or by email. Reference “Harmony Middle School Shared Use Path” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.