Loudoun County representatives last night attended briefed the Purcellville Town Council on proposed changes their plans for a commuter park and ride and athletic complex at Field’s Farm.
During a Nov. 2 meeting, the Town Council told county staff members they wanted to add a playground and possibly pickleball courts to the athletic complex and opposed extending Mayfair Crown Drive to Hillsboro Road. They also asked for some kind of limitation or reduction of lighting for the athletic fields and a bigger buffer between the Mayfair neighborhood and the complex.
This week, county staff members presented their updated plans which included eliminating a soccer field in exchange for a tot lot, picnic tables, and pickleball courts.
Loudoun Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Acting Director Nancy Boyd said that without the fifth soccer field, they were able to move the Woodgrove High School access road further away from the neighborhood, creating a 120-foot to 140-foot buffer between the Mayfair neighborhood and the road. They also presented an example of what the landscaping, fencing, and buffer could look like. They added that the loss of the fifth soccer field reduced overall parking by 50 spaces.
Boyd also presented a sketch of the commuter lot showing the addition of canopy and ornamental trees as well as shrubs positioned throughout and around the lot. The plan that Boyd presented to the council did not include a connection from Fields Farm Park Road to Mayfair Crown Drive.
The council expressed appreciation toward county staff for the work they had done to accommodate those requests. Council Member Mary Jane Williams asked Boyd what the long-term impacts would be for western Loudoun if the town decided to reject the county’s plans.
“Well, as you’re aware, it takes years for these projects to develop, not just in terms of the technical development but in terms of lining up all of the available funding,” Boyd said. “I don’t think I could hazard a guess as to how long it would take to get all the ducks in a row again in the future. It would be years.”
Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut asked if the county would be presenting a plan for reduced lighting in the athletic fields.
“As I mentioned at the last meeting, having to shut off early like we have at Franklin Park is very problematic,” Loudoun Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Steve Torpy said. “The extended time that lighting allows does allow for us to deal with some of the field shortages that we are dealing with. The fact that we had eliminated another field just exasperated that, and so we did not recommend a change to that lighting time as far as the shut off. And I think we talked about 10 o’clock last time—from our standpoint would be the best for what we can program for.”
Council Member Joel Grewe asked what kind of utilities the fields would be using to maintain and run the complex.
“In general, for parks like this, any of the restrooms and concession buildings would be on public water and sewer,” Transportation Design Manager Mark Hoffman said. “Irrigation for fields, we always try to use groundwater wells and not public water because that is a really wasteful use of public water. And we are aware and we’ve already had several discussions with town staff about having to do a hydrogeological study to ensure that any groundwater extraction wells that we’d use for irrigation do not affect any of the town public wells.”
Council Member Tip Stinnette asked for some kind of environmental investigation, and that county staff would reconsider a permeable surface road option. And Mayor Kwasi Fraser asked how long the entire project would take to complete.
“That is a multi-faceted question,” Hoffman answered. “And part of the reason why that is multi-faceted is, as we’ve previously discussed, there are essentially four projects on top of each other at this location. And they all have different funding plans, and they all have to go in a certain sequence. So sequentially the Fields Farm Park Road and access road need to be built first because you can’t have any of the facilities without the road. So that would have to go first, then the park and ride most likely, then the park. That’s all based on the current funding plans that are in the county’s [Capital Improvement Program]. So different aspects of these projects would be completed at different times. So, it’s kind of hard to answer that question very specifically other than saying that they will go in a definite sequence and for all four of them to get all designed and built out, you’re probably looking in the seven-to-ten year range.”
The town council plans a Dec. 13 public hearing to hear from the community as well as discuss the issue further.
County staff members have said if the council does not complete long-delayed approvals before the new year, they will recommend pulling state funding for two of those projects.
The county’s plans also include Route 7 interchanges at Route 287 and Route 690 and a park and ride lot, which are partially funded with state money through a competitive grant process. But facing years of delays from the town government, county staff members have said they will advise pulling state funding for those projects if they do not clear town approvals by the end of the year, citing a threat the county’s ability to win that funding in the future if it is not used in a timely manner. Staff members previously reported they had already received a letter from the Virginia Department of Transportation noting the delay.
With those projects dragging on, county staff members now provide monthly updates to the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee. During the Nov. 10 committee meeting, Supervisors Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) and Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) agreed they wouldn’t want to spend the money on the park if the county wouldn’t be able to make the most of it. And Letourneau said lighted fields near homes, including in more densely populated areas, are common elsewhere in the county.
If the new year comes with no approvals, county staff members have said it will be time to make some decisions, such as whether to cancel or delay the projects.
“We’re trying to work with the town to see what we can do,” Assistant County Administrator Erin McLellan said. “... It could be could be January or maybe February, we don’t have a hard and fast specific timeline, but that’s the timeline where staff feels we’d need to start considering what the longer-term outlook would be on those two projects.”
