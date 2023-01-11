The county government has announced the new names of three streets named for Confederate generals in the Hillwood Estates subdivision near Round Hill.
Jackson Avenue will become Honeybee Avenue, Lee Drive will be Turtle Hill Drive, and Pickett Road will be Broken Arrow Road. The new names will become official later this year. Residents will be notified by letter of the exact date their addresses will change, according to the county.
The action is part of the Board of Supervisors’ ongoing effort to rename public facilities named for people and symbols associated with racial segregation and the Confederacy.
Property owners were asked to make nominations for new names, which then went onto a ballot for a vote of residents on each street. The process of replacing the names of three other Confederates—Early Avenue and Longstreet Avenue in that same Hillwood Estates neighborhood and Jeb Stuart Road near Philomont—is still underway, with property owners also asked to submit new names. Names that meet the county’s street naming requirements, such as not being already in use in Loudoun and not being a sound-alike for one already in use, will be sent back to them on a ballot for a vote. The vote winners will become the new street names.
The Hillwood Estates subdivision is partially in the Town of Round Hill, which has authority over changing street names within its borders. Last year, the Town Council voted narrowly against renaming Mosby Court, which is entirely within town limits. All six homeowners living on the cul-de-sac had asked the Town Council not to rename it.
See the county’s ordinance on naming streets here. More information about the county’s work to rename roads is online at loudoun.gov/roadrenaming.
(0) comments
