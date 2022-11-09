The Virginia Cooperative Extension and its partners will host an Agricultural Technology Field Day on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Middleburg Agricultural Research & Extension or MARE Center.
People of all ages interested in agriculture are invited to attend the free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The field day will feature information about off-the-shelf digital tools apps and other services to help horse owners, livestock producers and row crop farmers complete everyday farm tasks and improve farm operations from technology industry representatives, extension agents, university faculty and administrators, and local farm and stable owners.
As one of the 11 Agricultural Research and Extension Centers in Virginia, the MARE Center collaborates across academia and industry to conduct research into animal sciences, specializing in equine nutrition and exercise physiology, equine health and disease, animal behavior and psychology, ecosystem management, & biodevice design.
Virginia Cooperative Extension Loudoun is collaborating with Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture & Life Sciences, the Virginia Agriculture Experiment Station, the Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture, the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative Southwest Virginia, the Loudoun Department of Economic Development, and VCE Fauquier to host the event.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to sign up for event reminders at loudoun.gov/agtechfieldday. For more information, contact VCE Loudoun at 703-777-0373 or go to loudoun.gov/extension.
The MARE Center is at 5527 Sullivans Mill Road in Middleburg.
