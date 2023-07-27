Lutheran Church Road at Berlin Turnpike in Lovettsville will be closed to vehicular traffic during daytime hours from approximately July 31 - Aug. 11, weather permitting, to allow for sewer work related to the new Lovettsville Fire & Rescue Station.
A detour will be put in place to direct traffic around Lutheran Church Road to avoid construction of sanitary sewer improvements associated with the new station. Drivers should use extra caution when traveling through this area and follow all directions from the posted signs and road crews.
Construction will take place 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Fridays. The entrance to the Heritage Highlands Retirement Community at Harper’s Mill Way will remain open during construction and will not be impacted by the detour plans.
Drivers should follow the detour to enter and exit from Lutheran Church Road to Berlin Turnpike utilizing Householder Road and Axline Road. See detour map. For more information, including a link to sign up for updates on the project, visit the project page.
