Round Hill leaders, town staff members, and a roster of volunteers teamed up Saturday to plant 90 trees along the bank of Goose Creek’s north fork.
Organized by Town Planner Bobby Lohr, the Earth Day event created a riparian buffer along the creek inside Niels Poulsen Park. Sapling willow oaks, pin oaks and river birch trees were planted and then covered with sleeves to protect them durning their early growth period.
Loudoun County Community Forestry SpecialistLindsey Long said the location was well suited for a buffer. “They’re really helpful in slowing down water and filtering water before it gets into our waterways. It reduces flooding, improves water quality for animals and for us—it’s beneficial to the ecosystem as a whole," she said.
The program also supported the town’s work two years ago to qualify as a Tree City USA community, with Mayor Scott Ramsey reading the town’s official Arbor Day resolution.
Volunteers gathered at Round Hill's Neils Poulsen Park on Earth Day 2023 to plant 90 tree saplings to create a riparian buffer along Goose Creek.
