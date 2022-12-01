Just in time for the town’s holiday activities, the renovations to the Bush Tabernacle Skating Rink are complete. The public is invited to tour the building Friday night.
The open house will start at approximately 7:30 p.m., following the 6:30 p.m. tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall. That event will include caroling by the Loudoun Valley High School choir, the Woodgrove High School choir, a performance from the Dance Academy of Loudoun, and a visit from Santa.
The Bush Tabernacle will allow residents to see the new floor and other renovations in advance of the Dec. 10 Holiday Market in the building.
