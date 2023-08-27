Entering the final months of his Board of Supervisors term, Blue Ridge District representative Tony Buffington stopped in Hillsboro on Friday night to pay a surprise tribute to his representative on the county Planning Commission
During a break in the town’s Friday night concert at the Old Stone school, Buffington took the stage to present Mayor Roger Vance with a resolution of appreciation. Vance, in his 17th year a mayor, was appointed as the Blue Ridge District planning commissioner in 2020.
“Everybody knows Roger and how great and successful he is at making partnerships, making friendships, and getting people to believe in anything that he believes in and is trying to accomplish,” Buffington said. “I wanted to recognize his efforts that go above and beyond what he does as mayor of the Town of Hillsboro, which by the way is my favorite town even though I live in Purcellville.”
During his term on the commission, Vance has reviewed 399 land use applications during 44 public hearings and 61 work sessions, Buffington said.
“I just want to express my appreciation for all of your work. You’ve done a lot. I know that and I really appreciate that,” Buffington said.
And, he said they, work well together.
“Nobody agrees on everything all the time, but Roger and I agree on most things most of the time. And when we disagree, we agree to disagree and it is not a problem—that’s how politics should be.”
“It has been a pleasure to work with Supervisor Buffington. I remember the first day I met him. It was like who is guy and what does he know about western Loudoun and about Hillsboro? He basically said I am here to listen and I’m here to be your partner. And he has been a tremendous partner to us for all these years. Everything you see around here—Tony’s fingerprints are on everything we’ve been able to accomplish in Hillsboro,” Vance said.
Buffington is not seeking re-election after serving two, four-year terms on the county board. The terms of Buffington and Vance representing Blue Ridge District, which was eliminated during the recent redistricting effort, expire Dec. 31. Hillsboro is now included in the Catoctin District.
