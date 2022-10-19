A week after the Purcellville Planning Commission voted to reject land use applications required for the county’s proposed sports fields and commuter parking lot on the Fields Farm property, town resident and county Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) urged the Town Council to move forward with the long-planned projects.
In an Oct. 14 letter to the council, the district supervisor highlighted the long history of town-county cooperation on the projects—starting in 1999—and noted the plans have evolved to including important town facilities, as well.
“The work on these two projects began over twenty (20) years ago, with longstanding support by the Board of Supervisors, the Town Council, staff from both the Town and County, and the community,” he wrote. “Our legislative applications also include sites for a possible Town Police Department, or other Town facility, labeled as “future public use” and a Town water storage tank identified as “future public water use site.”
He noted it was a town request in 1999 they prompted county efforts to provide commuter parking services to link area residents to transit opportunities. The service has been offered at several locations around town over the years and planning for the proposed site began two years ago.
On the park side, he pointed out the land was approved for community sports fields through a Board of Supervisors’ special exception approvals in 2005. He said the property was annexed at the town’s request in 2009, with the goal that the town provide water and sewer services to the park. Work on the park stalled during the ensuing recession and it wasn’t until 2015 and 2017 that funding was allocated for the work. The development applications were filed with the town in 2020.
He warned that if the county abandons plans for the property, other important road connections could be left unbuilt, including links that would provide access to the planned town police station and water tower, as well as a second access to the Woodgrove school campus.
“Given that these roads are within the Town, I must offer you a word of caution as I honestly do not believe a necessary majority of the Board of Supervisors would support construction of the road network if the Town Council does not approve the County’s Park application,” he wrote.
“… [O]ur collective governing bodies and our respective staffs have worked cooperatively and collaboratively on these projects for many years, all at the County’s sole expense, and for the benefit of the Town and County,” Buffington wrote. “I respectfully ask that you vote to approve the County’s applications.”
