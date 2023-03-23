The Lovettsville Town Council on Monday appointed Tom Budnar to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of Buchanan Smith.
Budnar serves on the town’s Oktoberfest Committee.
He was one of two people to apply for the position and who were interviewed in a closed session.
“Tom, thank you very much for stepping forward,” Mayor Christopher Hornbaker said. “We did appreciate the round of questioning and the thorough answers and some of the ideas that you bring to the table and some of the work that’s already paid dividends with your short but fruitful service to the town so far. And we look for great things to come.”
Budnar will fill the vacancy until a special election is held on Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.