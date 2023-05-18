Following a round of closed-session interviews with three applicants, the Round Hill Town Council on May 17 voted to appoint Dan Brzezynski to fill its vacant seat.
Brzezynski is a civil engineer who moved to town seven years ago from Arlington. During his remarks to the council during the public portion of the meeting, he highlighted his experience in construction as well as working with town codes and regulations.
That experience could be particularly important as Council member Michael Hummel, a mechanical engineer who works in the real estate and development industries, announced he will not seek a new term. Hummel has served on the council since 2006.
Brzezynski will serve until November when a special election will be held to fill the remaining two years of the term of former Council member Jesse Howe, who moved out of town.
The appointment was unusual in that three residents applied for consideration. The town typically faces difficulty recruiting members for its six-member council even during elections, when write-in votes often are needed to fill the seats.
Also offering to serve were Brianne Austin and Jim Maulfair.
Mayor Scott Ramsey encouraged all three to stay involved with the town government and to file to be candidates in the November elections. On that ballot, voters will be filling five seats. Howe’s term will be filled in a special election and three council seats as well as the mayor’s seat will be on the regular ballot.
In addition to Hummel, the terms of Vice Mayor Mary Anne Graham and council member Isaac Pacheco expire Dec. 31.
Pacheco has committed to running in the election. He was appointed to a vacant seat last June.
Vice Mayor Mary Anne Graham, Loudoun County’s longest serving elected official, said Wednesday that she had not yet decided to seek another four-year term. She was first elected to the council in 1983.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.