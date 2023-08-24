Candidates vying for special election vacancies had until Aug. 18 to submit paperwork for four town council special elections that will be held Nov. 7 in Hamilton, Lovettsville, Purcellville and Round Hill.
Hamilton has two seats up for special election after Kenneth Wine was elected mayor in November, leaving two years remaining of his council term, and after the resignation of Elizabeth Gaucher in June. Wine’s seat is currently filled by Heather Beardsley and Gaucher’s seat is filled by Chris Shumaker. They are both running unopposed in the special elections to complete those terms.
Beardsley works full-time as an accountant for a small software company and puts making Hamilton safe for pedestrians and drivers as her top priority.
Shumaker, who was just appointed by the council last month, also said safety is a top priority, which he believes starts with a slower Colonial Highway.
Lovettsville’s special election follows the resignation of Buchanan Smith, and the seat is currently filled by Thomas C. Budnar, also the only candidate to file for the election. He is a two-year Lovettsville resident and also serves on the town’s Oktoberfest committee.
Purcellville will hold a special election—after an attempt by some council members not to hold one—to fill the town council seat held by Stanley J. Milan prior to his election to mayor in November. His council seat is currently held by Ronald Rise Jr., who is not seeking election to keep it.
Two candidates filed to be on the ballot, Caleb J. Stought and Christopher G. “Chris” Reed. In his campaign announcement Stought said that he would work to build good relationships with town staff, the local business community and other local governments. Reed said in a press release that he supports the current council majority and commits to considering varying perspectives in keeping Purcellville a great place to live work and enjoy life.
Round Hill filed for a special election following the resignation of Jesse Howe, who moved out of town. The council in May appointed Dan Brzezynski to fill the seat until the November election. He is the only candidate to file for the special election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.