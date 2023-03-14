Crews this week completed the installation of new playground equipment at Round Hill’s Loudoun Street Park, the first of several upgrades planned.
The new equipment, themed to build on the town’s designation as an Appalachian Trail Community, was purchased using the town’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. It replaced 20-year-old equipment.
The town also is planning to install a new fence that will display the history of the town and to launch a veterans memorial paver program.
Already the town is taking orders for the first round of engraved pavers, which will be installed around the park’s flagpole. The program will honor family members or friends who are serving or have served in the U.S. armed forces. Each paver will be engraved with the name and service information of the veteran. The cost of the memorials is $150 each. The order deadline is April 1 to be installed before the town’s next Memorial Day ceremony during the Hometown Festival in May. Applications may be found on the Parks and Recreation section of the town website.
