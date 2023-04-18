Monday was the deadline for candidates to apply to be Purcellville’s next town manager, with the Town Council hoping to have a permanent replacement in place by June.
Director of Human Resources Sharon Rauch will be assembling the received applications and forwarding them to the council members for review before interviews begin May 2. That process was expected to be led by interim Town Manager John Anzivino. However, he resigned last week, and the council has not appointed anyone to fill that position.
The town operates under the council-manager form of government, in which the elected council sets policies and the town manager runs the town government organization.
Under state code, in towns with no manager those duties may be carried out by the mayor, to include ensuring that all ordinances, resolutions, directives and orders of the governing body are faithfully executed, making reports to the governing body, giving directions to all heads of offices, departments and boards, executing the budget and keeping the governing body advised on the locality’s financial condition.
Loudoun Now reached out to Milan to ask whether the council planned to appoint an interim manager, as it has done in the past when vacancies occurred. He declined to comment.
