In a follow up to his initial management analysis presentation, John Anzivino on Tuesday delivered a second presentation on his analysis of Purcellville’s staffing situation to the town council.
Anzivino, a municipal management consultant who previously served as the town’s interim town manager, benchmarked Purcellville’s government staffing against seven other towns—Ashland, Berryville, Culpeper, Front Royal, Leesburg, Vienna, and Warrenton.
The 85-page report included 36 recommendations for the council to consider including hiring 10 additional full-time staff members by fiscal year 2026, implementing a transition plan to replace staff members eligible to retire, improving compensation for employees, and developing training and career development programs for current employees.
The town’s current full- and part-time positions add up to the equivalent of 85.9 full-time positions.
In his presentation to the Town Council, Anzivino stressed the importance of preparing for the departure of several members of staff over the next few years.
“You’ve got twelve key staff before 2024, 2025 that can retire,” he said. “Three of them can retire right now. These include key department heads: director of public works, police chief, your deputy police chief that stepped out, your director of engineering and planning and development. Plus, you’ve got two water operators, class one operators, that can go.”
Anzivino also pointed out that many departments had just enough staff to fulfill the necessary work without having any extra staff to fill in for sudden departures. According to his report, Purcellville falls behind two of the benchmark towns and is tied with two other benchmark towns for number of full-time employees per capita. The average number of full-time employees for the benchmark towns is 9.9 per thousand residents. Purcellville currently employs 9.4 full-time employees per thousand residents.
“As we say in sports, ‘great team, but weak bench,’” he said. “And by weak bench I mean you’re about one deep in many positions. And if someone goes, you’ve got no one immediately ready to step in to continue those duties on that you may be able to trust, to act to perform at as high a level as the individual who departs.”
Another concern Anzivino raised was the level of compensation that the town was currently offering employees and potential employees.
“Employees are a community’s most valuable resource,” he said. “They want to be treated fairly and equitably.”
He also added “there are more jobs available for folks that are looking for work. It was three to one, it has kind of dropped to two to one now is the most recent statistic that I have. But still there are two jobs for everybody looking for one. And consequently, that presents some challenges.”
He added that while the town does pay well, its needs to be even more competitive in the salaries and benefits to attract quality candidates to the area.
Mayor-elect Stanley Milan again raised the idea of an apprenticeship program to help fill staffing gaps. Anzivino responded that he thought it was a good way to get people, especially young people, involved and interested in town government jobs.
Town Manager David Mekarski said he and two superintendents would be introducing an apprentice program idea to the council during the first budget session of 2023.
When asked by Milan what the staff indicated they needed most to be successful, Anzivino said it was training.
“They don’t have enough time now [to train],” he said. “And particularly your line staff don’t have enough time to do training so that they can improve their skills to provide a higher level of service. So developing a training program with the resources to be able to allow them to take advantage of the training program would be something that I strongly recommend.”
He added that the exception to this was the Purcellville Police Department.
The full report can be found at https://purcellvilleva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/11000/Staffing-Analysis-FINAL-111022.
