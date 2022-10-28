Today, Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the November general election. Requests are due by 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots offer voters a way to vote from home, or to vote if they are away from home. Voters who receive an absentee ballot in the mail mark it in private, have someone witness that they were the one to vote, and drop it off in the mail in the included return envelope, bring it to the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration, or drop it off at any polling place on election day. Voters can use an online portal to check their ballot’s progress in the mail and, after it’s delivered to elections officials, to check its status.
Voters who need assistance filling out a ballot can indicate that when requesting a mail ballot.
Voters who receive an absentee ballot but decide to vote at their precinct on election day should bring their absentee ballot to surrender, and be prepared to answer some questions before officials can issue a new ballot.
If you have a Virginia driver’s license or ID card, to request an absentee ballot visit vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/Lookup/absentee. If not, or if you prefer to apply by a paper application, you can download a copy of the application to print and fill out at loudoun.gov/voteathome.
In-person early voting also continues at sites around the county. Voters can vote in-person at the Loudoun Office of Elections and Voter Registration, 750 Miller Dr. in Leesburg. In addition, weekend voting is available at the Dulles South Recreation Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding; the Loudoun County government offices at 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling; and the Carver Center, 200 E. Willie Palmer Way, Purcellville. The deadline to vote early in person is Saturday, Nov. 5. Find hours and more information at loudoun.gov/voteearly.
And for voters who are eligible but not yet registered, this year for the first time Virginians also have the option of same-day voter registration, allowing voters to register and vote a provisional ballot up to and including Election Day. Provisional ballots are used by voters who do not appear on the list of registered voters at their polling location, and are subject to review and approval by the local electoral board.
This year’s November general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Find your polling place and more information at loudoun.gov/vote.
