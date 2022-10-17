Over the weekend, a passionate young voting advocate gathered educators, businesses, elected officials and young people for a party at Algonkian Regional Park to tie-dye T-shirts and get Gen Z involved in their democracy.
Tie Dye 4 Democracy on Oct. 15 featured food, music, volunteer organizations, tie-dying and voter registration, along with sponsors Grow Landscapes and George Washington University’s College of Professional Studies. It also featured an organizer with a lifelong passion for voting. Trinity Kimberly has been going to the polls—in themed costume—with her parents since long before she could vote herself. She credited her parents and teachers for her passion today.
“I had all of these little costume-y type outfits that I would wear to Election Day—it was always a very big important thing to me. I started being involved at a very young age,” she said. Her parents would take her to rallies, too—she said her first was Barack Obama’s rally at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park in the closing days of his 2008 presidential campaign. That made an impression.
“I still remember so vividly. I was about seven years old, so remembering any of that was pretty surprising,” she said. “Growing up, it got more and more important to me.”
In school, she said two teachers in particular fueled her dedication—her eighth-grade civics teacher, and her AP government teacher in high school. At River Bend Middle School, she said, her civics teacher was “one of the most passionate people I feel like I’ve ever met in the world of politics.”
“She very much stressed the importance of being involved in voting and being an active and engaged part of the world of politics,” Kimberly said. “She made it very clear to me there are two things you were guaranteed to do before you die, and that was serve on a jury and vote. That was very important to me.”
When she told her AP government teacher her senior year of high school that she was going to college for speech pathology, her teacher replied: “Well, it’ll be great to see what you do in the world of politics.” That teacher was vindicated when, earlier this year, Kimberly sent her all the details for Tie Dye 4 Democracy to share with her students.
Kimberly said she is trying to help young people see the importance of having an opinion on how democracy works in the U.S.
“We are currently faced with an aging voting population, and we’re not currently filling in the gaps that we need to, so we’re losing diversity of thought and diversity of opinion,” she said. “We’re also losing diversity of experiences. Not everyone is going to experience life the same way, and we need to have multiple perspectives on things to make an active and engaged community that is also responsive to the world around them.”
Kimberly partnered with a new 501(c)(4) nonprofit, GenVoter, which Belmont Country Club resident Danielle Matson created in June to get young people informed and involved.
“The mission is to engage and educate, and get 16- to 29-year-olds out to the polls,” Matson said. “So it’s really a big-tent approach, making sure that all students and beyond, young adults, know that we have voting every year in Virginia, that they can be registered at age 16, information of where they vote, when they vote.”
In Virginia, a person may register to vote if they will be at least 18 years old on the day of the next general election. And as of new legislation in 2021, people 16 years and older can pre-register, which will get them automatically registered to vote when they come of age.
Tie Dye 4 Democracy was Gen Voter’s first public event. Matson said after repeatedly running into Kimberly canvassing and other events, she knew about Kimberly’s skills and passion.
“She can do things in the digital media space that is just exactly where you need to be,” Matson said.
Kimberly estimated 50 to 75 people turned out, most tie-dying at least one shirt. In addition to another 80 tie-dyed T-shirts that were already done and sent out to high schools to give to students who register to vote, she estimated about 160-200 shirts have been dyed so far. But people who missed Saturday’s event will likely have more chances at a T-shirt—they ordered 1,000.
Other community partners who supported the event included the Loudoun League of Woman Voters, Loudoun Consulting Group, AllTech Services, Equality Loudoun, Zero Carbon Virginia, Freedom Virginia, Loudoun for All, Youth Advisory Council student leaders, Loudoun County Magazine student writers, True Belongings, and A Delightfully Different Gallery.
Matson said, “we’ve begun something wonderful.”
“I just couldn’t be more happy with it. I just wanted to take a space that is really kind of contentious and make it fun and available,” she said.
