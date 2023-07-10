Heritage High School and Trailside and Smart’s Mill Middle Schools received “No Place for Hate” designations from the Anti-Defamation League for the 2022-23 school year.
The No Place for Hate initiative is a school-wide strategy that helps students, staff and communities work together to make schools more welcoming and inclusive, according to the announcement.
The three Loudoun schools were among 143 in the Washington, DC region that participated in the initiative this year.
“As I think about No Place for Hate and Trailside, being that we are in our second year of having this designation, I’m so proud of the work we have accomplished so far,” Trailside Principal Bridget Bleicher said. “I look forward to where we will be in the next few years as more and more students embrace the philosophy of No Place for Hate.”
“No Place for Hate has created a very safe environment at Trailside,” Trailside student Venu Linca said.
This is the seventh year of the No Place for Hate initiative.
Congratulations to Heritage High School and Trailside & Smart’s Mill Middle Schools for this marvelous achievement. It's so important to eradicate hate -- especially among young folks who are so impressionable. I remember hearing about an LCPS students who was mercilessly harassed because she happened to look like Anne Frank. I felt so bad for her. I hope she's doing well.
