Extra law enforcement was present at Woodgrove High School as students arrived this morning after the school administration was made aware of a possible threat against the school.
Principal William Shipp sent an email to parents around 8:43 a.m. Jan. 12 alerting them that there would be extra deputies in addition to school resource officers to investigate the threat. School starts at 9:30 a.m.
Shipp said in the email that the day will continue as a “regular day and schedule.”
Shipp sent another email at 9:40 a.m. letting parents know that the extra police presence may cause a delay for students arriving and said as students arrived at the school, the status would be Secure the Budling.
Secure the building is used to prevent unauthorized entry if a potential threat is outside near the school, according to the email.
An announcement was made to students and staff letting them know of the threat and that students wouldn’t be allowed to go in or out of school and that school would go on as scheduled.
Shipp asked parents and volunteers not come to the school until the Secure the Building status had been lifted, however parents filtered in at various times and were allowed to pick up students with proper identification per usual.
SROs and Sheriff’s Office deputies were positioned at the entrance of the campus, which includes an elementary school. At least one officer from Purcellville Police Department was parked nearby the campus. Deputies were also positioned at the entrance of the school.
Division Media and Community Relations Coordinator Dan Adams said there were no updates at this time and that the school remains in Secure the Building as a precaution.
Just before 1:00 p.m. Shipp sent another email letting parents know Woodgrove was taken out of Secure the Building mode and said, “LCPS Safety and Security and the Sheriff’s Office believe this extra level of security if no longer needed.”
Shipp said he anticipated the remainder of the day to proceed as normal with after school activities being held as usual.
This story was updated at 12:55 p.m.
