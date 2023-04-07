Eight Loudoun County middle and high school students decided to stick around, turn off their screens and get their hands dirty learning about agriculture, hospitality and leadership during the weeklong Think Outside Spring Break Camp at Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum.
The New Ag School, located in Leesburg at Fabbioli Cellars, joined forces with the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum in Sterling to offer kids in the eastern part of the county a hands-on experience.
New Ag School board member and camp coordinator Nancy Gallagher said the partnership was a way to get more students in the eastern part of the county more connected to gardening, growing things and learning where their food comes from.
The students began their days learning about plants, woodworking, culinary preparation, hospitality and leadership skills. In the afternoons they dug irrigation ditches, prepared soil, planted blackberries, blueberries and asparagus and helped built a grape arbor. They also met with mentors from the community each day who taught them different skills.
Students heard from Nicky Schauder of Permaculture Gardens, John Bestwick about woodworking, Tony Stafford of Ford’s Fish Shack and Doug Fabbioli and Anne Taylor of Fabbioli Cellars about hospitality and leadership.
Gallagher, who grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania said she got involved in The New Ag School because she wanted to give kids the chance to experience the good things she had from helping her dad on the farm and the impact that had on her.
“This week really had that impact. They developed a lot of grit. There were a couple of hot days out there, it was tough,” she said. “I hope they look back and see how much they really can do. We don’t really push kids… but here they were pushed a bit and they get to see it to completion. When its starts growing I hope they come back and say, ‘I helped plant that.’”
Gallagher said her favorite day was when Tony Stafford taught the students how to fillet fish, devein shrimp, cut vegetables and grill them.
“The Ag School wants to promote farming, working with your hands, knowing where your food is coming from and how to grow your own food,” she said.
Gallagher said most people don’t think about Sterling when they think of agriculture, but the truth is Sterling, like most of Loudoun County, at one time was farmland. Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum Executive Director Anne Marie Chirieleison said the partnership worked because the New Ag School fits in with their mission of preserving the history of agriculture in Loudoun County.
“Despite what some of the development might speak to, agriculture is very alive in Loudoun County,” she said.
Chirieleison said the goal of the Heritage Farm is to create outdoor spaces that capture the interest of the community. She said the partnership with the New Ag school and building permaculture beds means anyone who walks into the garden space will learn something and see something growing and hopefully from there the garden will grow in both physical terms as well as in terms of importance to the community.
She said she hopes the new partnership with the school will grow over the years.
“This is the beginning of our relationship, but there are a lot of places we can go and we are all very excited about those places,” she said.
New Ag School Executive Director and Fabbioli Cellars owner Doug Fabbioli said the first-time partnership was a way to bring the eastern and western parts of the county together.
Fabbioli said he realized he had been teaching people about the various jobs on his farm for years, and said he saw kids weren’t getting that level of education and decided to do something about that by creating a channel for kids to learn agriculture.
“If we want to have our industry based on land and agriculture, we need kids with education based on land and agriculture,” he said.
Last summer the New Ag School held its first summer camp, which he said turned out great so he decided to hold a Spring Break camp. Fabbioli said he is looking at ways to bring the camp setting to the fall and the harvest season.
“The challenge is there is not a block for a week to get the kids out of school in the fall. I’m trying to look at the schedule and the days off and see if we can break it up,” he said. “But harvest time is when you get to see a whole lot of other things and get their hands dirty in other ways. The work changes with the season but the modules and the things we are trying to teach very much is the same.”
Fabbioli said he’s trying to show kids that not every job is going to be “sitting behind a desk,” and that there are choices when it comes to work.
“Computers are important, and we use them, but you want to make sure you find things you like to do, because if you find what you love to do then every day is not work, right?” he said. “OK, well, every day there is work, but it’s more enjoyable.”
“We need the trades, and it makes sense that college is not for everyone, but there is job security in trades. We encourage them to start doing things with their hands, getting outside and learning basic things and finding that spark,” Gallagher said.
The New Ag School’s summer camp starts June 12. The Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum hosts Spring Fest May 6. For more information go to heritagefarmmuseum.org and newagschool.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.