A Loudoun County Public Schools teacher who faced allegations of sexual harassment and assault is no longer teaching in the division.
“We feel strongly vindicated by the decision of Human Resources,” Tumay Harding, the mother of one of the alleged victims, said. “It’s finally here. I think that our family has been on quite the journey, and I am so proud of the girls, especially my daughter, for fighting for what she knew was right and not backing down.”
Harding’s daughter and two other girls brought allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching by a teacher at Stone Bridge High School to school administrators in March 2022.
They later learned about another student who accused the same teacher of sexual assault two years earlier and who had a no contact order placed against him.
“At first, it took a minute to settle in. We are talking about almost 18 months of fighting for what we knew was right,” she said after learning the news this week.
Harding, who is the Republican nominee for the county Board of Supervisors Ashburn District, said she repeatedly checked for updates on the girls’ case to see when school administrators would make a decision.
She called for one of those updates this week and was told the teacher no longer worked for the division and couldn’t in the future, she said. School division spokesperson Dan Adams confirmed via email the teacher is no longer employed with the division, but declined to comment on whether the teacher resigned or was terminated, saying it is the division’s general practice not to discuss the specifics of personnel matters.
“I’m happy the girls can have closure now,” she said. “The girls have been robbed of their high school experience. I can speak for my daughter; she didn’t even get a full year of high school. The first year was closed because of COVID, then in the middle of her sophomore year she had to leave because of this man and she never went back. It’s not fair. It could have been resolved sooner and maybe she could have gone back to school.”
Harding said knowing the teacher can never teach in the division again provides comfort to her but said she is worried he could go to another county or state.
The girls’ allegations lead to an investigation by the Department of Human Resources and Talent Development. The allegations also led to criticism of the school district’s new Title IX office.
The families were questioned by a Title IX investigator. The investigator met with the girls and later determined there was insufficient evidence to open a Title IX investigation and said the girls’ claims didn’t fall under Title IX, according to Harding.
The families appealed and a Title IX investigation was opened, but their claims were later determined to be unsubstantiated. A final appeal and review of the Title IX investigation led to a denial of the appeal for a final time in February.
According to Division Title IX Coordinator for Loudoun County Public Schools Christopher Moy, Title IX has a higher threshold for sexual harassment than the school district’s human resources policies.
He said about 90% of what comes through his office doesn’t meet the threshold.
“Someone could be found not responsible under Title IX, but responsible under a human resource policy, and they are certainly going to take disciplinary measures and they may consider past history in what is going on,” he said.
