The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Leesburg man who is charged in a Sunday morning shooting at the Dulles Town Center mall.
Alan W. Colie, 31, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building.
According to the report, the Sheriff’s Office received the first call reporting that a shooting had occurred at the mall’s food court just before noon and took the suspect into custody within minutes.
The victim in the shooting, an adult male, was found outside the mall with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated for injuries by deputies and emergency responders at the scene and then transported to a hospital for treatment.
It does not appear that the suspect and the victim were known to each other, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies also searched the mall to ensure no other suspects or victims were present. Dulles Town Center management closed the mall for the remainder of the day.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021.
There must be a mistake! Dulles Town Center is a "Gun-Free Zone!" No one could have simply walked past the signs while carrying a gun! It's unlawful. Has anyone told Mom's Demand Action?
